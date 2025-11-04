Newly surfaced air traffic control audio captures the moment a controller instructed a United Airlines aircraft to move away from the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport due to an unconfirmed bomb report.

ATC Audio Reveals Controller Telling United Plane to Taxi Away at Reagan National After Unconfirmed Bomb Report https://t.co/YSurZIlrRo pic.twitter.com/9bwKhz02yf — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 4, 2025

In the recording, the controller can be heard saying:

“I’m sorry I have to do this… we have an unconfirmed bomb report for your flight.”

The pilot calmly acknowledges the instruction as the aircraft reroutes on the airfield away from buildings and other planes. Passengers were later evacuated on the runway as emergency crews surrounded the jet.

Officials have not released details on what triggered the initial alert, but stress that the response was precautionary as investigators continue assessing the situation. The airport remains on heightened security as delays were reported throughout the afternoon.

Authorities say more updates will be provided once the threat has been fully evaluated and operations return to normal.

This is a developing story.