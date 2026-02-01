At least six shot after gunfire erupts during altercation in northeast Houston

At least six people were shot in northeast Houston, Texas, after an altercation escalated into multiple individuals firing at each other, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities said the shooting stemmed from a dispute that quickly turned violent, with multiple people involved in the exchange of gunfire.

The conditions of the victims have not been fully released. Police are canvassing the area, reviewing evidence, and working to identify those involved. No motive has been confirmed, and the investigation remains ongoing.