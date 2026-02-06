News
At least one DPS trooper shot in Phoenix, Arizona; suspect also shot
At least one Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was shot in Phoenix, Arizona, according to early reports.
Authorities said the suspect was also shot during the incident. Emergency responders rushed to the scene as law enforcement secured the area and launched an investigation.
Officials have not released details regarding the condition of the trooper or the suspect, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Additional information is expected as authorities provide updates.