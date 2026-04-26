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At Least 9 Hospitalized After Shooting Near Indiana University

Published: 4 days ago
At Least 9 Hospitalized After Shooting Near Indiana University

A shooting near Indiana University in Bloomington left at least nine people hospitalized early Sunday morning, according to reports.

Police responded to the scene following reports of gunfire near the campus.

Emergency crews transported multiple victims to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Details about the victims’ conditions and any suspects have not yet been released.

The situation remains under investigation as authorities work to gather more information.

Published: 4 days ago
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