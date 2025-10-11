At Least 4 Killed, 12 Injured in Shooting After High School Homecoming Game in Mississippi

LELAND, Miss. — At least four people were killed and 12 others injured in a shooting that erupted late Friday night following a high school homecoming football game in Leland, Mississippi, according to local reports.

City officials said the gunfire broke out near Leland High School around midnight, where large crowds had gathered after the game. Four of the injured victims were airlifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, though their conditions have not yet been released.

Authorities said no suspects are currently in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage from the area to determine what led to the shooting.

Leland Mayor John Lee called the incident “a heartbreaking tragedy” and urged the community to remain calm as law enforcement continues its work.

The small Mississippi town, home to about 4,000 residents, has been left shaken by the violence following what was meant to be a celebratory community event.