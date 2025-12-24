News
At Least 3 Dead, 20 Injured in Pennsylvania Nursing Home Explosion
At least three people were killed and 20 others injured following a gas explosion at Silverlake Nursing Home in Bristol, Pennsylvania, the local police chief told reporters, according to CBS.
Emergency crews responded to the scene to assist victims and secure the facility. Authorities said multiple patients were transported to area hospitals, and the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
Officials have not released additional details as the situation continues to develop.