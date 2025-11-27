Andrew Wolfe: National Guardsman Shot Near White House Identified

National Guardsman Shot Near White House Identified



One of the National Guard members wounded in the shooting near the White House has been identified as 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, according to law enforcement sources. Wolfe remains in critical condition following the attack, which occurred just blocks from the White House in Washington, D.C.

Authorities have not yet released further details on Wolfe’s injuries or prognosis.

The second Guardsman wounded in the incident has not yet been publicly identified.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.