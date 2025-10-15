American Airlines Flight Returns to LAX After Fumes Fill Cabin, Leaving Seven Passengers Sick

An American Airlines flight bound for New York was forced to turn back to Los Angeles after fumes reportedly filled the cabin, causing several passengers to feel unwell.

Flight AAL274 had departed Los Angeles International Airport just before 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday, heading to JFK International Airport. Shortly after takeoff, passengers and crew reported a “strong smell of fumes” throughout the aircraft. The pilots informed air traffic control that they could both smell and taste something unusual in the air, prompting an immediate decision to return to LAX.

Upon landing, emergency services met the aircraft on the tarmac. Seven passengers were evaluated by medical personnel for symptoms related to the fumes, though authorities confirmed that none required hospitalization.

American Airlines stated that the safety of passengers and crew remains their top priority and that the aircraft will undergo a full inspection to determine the source of the odor before returning to service.

The incident caused delays for other evening departures at LAX as the airline worked to accommodate affected travelers.