Amazon Web Services Outage Knocks Thousands of Websites Offline

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is experiencing widespread outages, with reports indicating that thousands of websites are down, according to outage-tracking data.

Reports on Downdetector spiked from near zero to more than 3,200 within minutes, suggesting a rapid and large-scale disruption. Users across multiple regions reported problems accessing websites, apps, and online services that rely on Amazon’s cloud infrastructure.

This is reported to be the third major AWS outage this year. While Amazon has not yet issued an official statement detailing the cause, disruptions to AWS can impact a broad range of services, from streaming platforms and business tools to online retail sites.

If a website is not loading, the issue may be related to the ongoing AWS outage. The situation remains developing.