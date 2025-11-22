All Crew Safe After One Henry Hudson Fire at Port of Los Angeles, LAFD Confirms

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has confirmed that all twenty-three crew members aboard the Panamanian-flagged bulk cargo vessel, One Henry Hudson, have been safely accounted for and evacuated.

The incident occurred at the Port of Los Angeles, where an electrical fire broke out on the vessel earlier today. Firefighters are actively battling the blaze, which caused thick smoke and minor structural damage to parts of the ship.

According to an official statement from the LAFD, there have been no reported injuries among the crew or first responders. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely while fire suppression efforts remain ongoing.

Port officials have assured that operations are being coordinated to minimize disruption to nearby shipping lanes and cargo handling. The cause of the fire is under investigation.