Alex Jeffrey Pretti identified as man killed by federal agents in Minneapolis

Alex Jeffrey Pretti has been identified as the man who was shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, authorities said.

Pretti, 37, was involved in an encounter with federal officers during an immigration enforcement operation. U.S. officials said agents attempted to restrain him before shots were fired. Authorities reported that Pretti was armed with a firearm, which was later recovered at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation and has sparked public reaction amid ongoing tensions surrounding federal enforcement actions in the city.