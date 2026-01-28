Ajit Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, is reported to have died in a plane crash while traveling from Mumbai to Baramati, according to initial reports.

Video: Ajit Pawar reported killed in plane crash while traveling in Maharashtra https://t.co/cpfyxxPRz4 pic.twitter.com/0tLGk9s9se — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 28, 2026

The aircraft reportedly went down earlier this morning, killing Pawar and four others, who are believed to include members of the flight crew and security personnel. Authorities have not yet released official details regarding the cause of the crash or the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Indian aviation and government officials are expected to issue formal statements as emergency response and verification efforts continue. The situation remains developing.