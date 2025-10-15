Air Force C-32 Carrying Pete Hegseth Declares In-Flight Emergency Over the Atlantic

JUST IN — A U.S. Air Force C-32 aircraft carrying Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly declared an in-flight emergency while traveling over the Atlantic Ocean, according to flight tracking data and multiple early reports.

The jet, which had been cruising at high altitude, dropped to approximately 10,000 feet and reversed course back toward the United Kingdom, signaling a serious onboard issue. The aircraft also began squawking 7700 — the transponder code used internationally to indicate a general emergency such as engine failure, fire, or a medical crisis.

As of the latest available data, the aircraft was safely descending toward the UK for a potential emergency landing. There are no confirmed reports of injuries or the specific nature of the emergency at this time.

The C-32 is a U.S. Air Force variant of the Boeing 757, commonly used to transport senior government officials and Cabinet members. Secretary Hegseth, a former Army officer and television commentator, was reportedly returning from official engagements in Europe.

Emergency crews in the UK have been placed on standby as the aircraft proceeds toward its diversion airport. The U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense have not yet issued an official statement regarding the situation.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.