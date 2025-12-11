News
Aerial Video Shows Extensive Damage After Building Explosion in Hayward, California
Aerial footage from earlier today reveals the widespread destruction left behind after a building explosion in Hayward, California, which injured at least six people, according to officials.
The blast severely damaged a structure under construction, scattering debris across the surrounding area. Emergency crews remain on site as investigators work to determine the exact cause, with early indications pointing to a possible gas leak.
All injured victims were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions have not yet been publicly disclosed.
The investigation remains ongoing, and further updates are expected.