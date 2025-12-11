Aerial footage from earlier today reveals the widespread destruction left behind after a building explosion in Hayward, California, which injured at least six people, according to officials.

Aerial Video Shows Extensive Damage After Building Explosion in Hayward, California https://t.co/5lki4U566h pic.twitter.com/dYZtWB0vdU — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 11, 2025

The blast severely damaged a structure under construction, scattering debris across the surrounding area. Emergency crews remain on site as investigators work to determine the exact cause, with early indications pointing to a possible gas leak.

All injured victims were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions have not yet been publicly disclosed.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further updates are expected.