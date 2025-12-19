Luke Air Force Base active shooter prompts lockdown

Luke Air Force Base active shooter was reported Thursday, prompting an immediate security response at the military installation in Arizona, according to an official statement from the 56th Fighter Wing.

Base officials said they are actively responding to a reported active shooter incident on the installation. Personnel on base have been directed to shelter in place and follow guidance from first responders.

Law enforcement and emergency crews responding

Authorities confirmed that law enforcement and emergency personnel are actively responding to the situation. Officials emphasized that the safety of Airmen, their families, and the surrounding community is the top priority.

The public has been asked to avoid the area and refrain from spreading unverified information as the incident unfolds.

Situation remains developing

No additional details regarding injuries or suspects have been released at this time. Base officials said additional information will be shared as it becomes available.