Active Shooter at Cannon Air Force Base Lockdown

Emergency Lockdown at Cannon Air Force Base

CLOVIS, N.M. — An active shooter at Cannon Air Force Base has triggered a full lockdown this afternoon, according to base officials. An emergency alert sent out around 12:40 p.m. local time warned all personnel and residents to shelter in place immediately as law enforcement agencies respond to the situation.

Authorities have confirmed that both Cannon AFB and Chavez Housing are currently under lockdown. Security teams are sweeping the area, and local law enforcement, including the Curry County Sheriff’s Office and Clovis Police Department, are assisting military security forces in securing the perimeter.

Reports Confirm Active Shooter Protocol

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, Cannon Air Force Base initiated its active shooter protocol shortly after the initial alert. The lockdown affects all base personnel, families, and civilian workers in the surrounding area.

Officials have not yet confirmed any injuries or arrests. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) and Emergency Management teams are coordinating to ensure the safety of all individuals on base.

Public Urged to Avoid the Area

Base authorities and law enforcement have urged the public to stay away from Cannon AFB until further notice. Roads leading to the base are closed, and access is restricted while responders handle the ongoing situation.

Residents near the base are being asked to remain vigilant and follow updates from Cannon AFB Public Affairs and official emergency channels.

Developing Situation

As of now, the situation remains active and developing. Officials are expected to release further details once the base is secure. Local news outlets and emergency services continue to monitor the event closely.

Stay tuned for verified updates from Cannon Air Force Base officials and local law enforcement as the story unfolds.