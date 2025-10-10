Active Shooter Alert at Cannon AFB, New Mexico — Lockdown in Effect

Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico is currently under lockdown following reports of an active shooter.

Base officials confirmed the active shooter alert around 12:40 p.m. local time. Personnel at Cannon AFB and Chavez Housing have been ordered to shelter in place immediately while security teams and local law enforcement respond to the situation.

Authorities from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, Clovis Police Department, and military security forces are on site conducting a coordinated search and securing all base entrances.

At this time, no injuries or fatalities have been confirmed, and officials are urging the public to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story — updates will be provided as more information becomes available from base officials and emergency services.