Abandoned Car in Salem Matched Flagged Plate, CNN Reports
Abandoned car Salem New Hampshire update: Law enforcement officials told CNN that the vehicle found abandoned in Salem matched a license plate flagged by a plate reader during the investigation.
According to officials, the suspect reportedly used multiple sets of license plates on the vehicle, a tactic investigators say may have been used to evade detection. Authorities have not released further details about the plates or when they were changed.
The investigation remains active and developing, with multiple agencies involved.