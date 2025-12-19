Brown University shooting MIT professor slaying investigation intensified Thursday after authorities located an abandoned vehicle in New Hampshire that is now a key focus of the case, according to Target 12 investigators at WPRI.

Multiple law enforcement sources told Target 12 that the abandoned car is of interest in the Brown University shooting, and investigators are also examining whether the vehicle may connect that attack to Monday’s slaying of an MIT professor.

The discovery of the abandoned car has expanded the investigation across multiple states, prompting increased law enforcement activity in New England.

A scheduled police briefing in Providence was postponed due to the developing situation. Officials expected to participate include Providence Police Col. Oscar Perez, Attorney General Peter Neronha, the FBI, ATF, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, Governor Dan McKee, and Brown University President Christina Paxson.