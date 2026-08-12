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Two people were killed after a U.S. military Apache helicopter crashed near Salado in Central Texas on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.



Video: 2 Killed as U.S. Military Apache Helicopter Crashes Near Salado, Texas https://t.co/Js7GywWqVg pic.twitter.com/lvPajjJCYg — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 12, 2026

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fatalities following the crash. The incident also sparked a grass fire in the area, prompting an emergency response and evacuations nearby.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and the identities of those killed have not yet been released. An investigation is underway.