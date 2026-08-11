A Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Rockford, Loves Park and Machesney Park, Illinois, until 10:15 a.m. CDT Tuesday, with the storm capable of producing wind gusts up to 70 mph.

The warning covers a large portion of northern Illinois, including communities around Rockford, New Milford, Byron, Rochelle, Oregon, Amboy and Sublette.

Pea-sized hail is possible, and the National Weather Service warns that a tornado is also possible with this storm.

More than 325,000 people are within the warned area. Residents should move indoors, stay away from windows and remain alert for any additional warnings or a possible Tornado Warning.