An American Airlines Boeing 737 was forced to make an emergency return to Myrtle Beach after suffering a bird strike during takeoff, with video showing flames erupting from one of the aircraft’s engines.

VIDEO: Flames Erupt From American Airlines Boeing 737 Engine After Bird Strike https://t.co/uRtyWl8rKw pic.twitter.com/8XiFoDwJ42 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 11, 2026

The pilot declared a mayday following the incident and turned the aircraft back toward Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The Boeing 737 subsequently landed safely, with all 181 passengers aboard reported safe.

The dramatic incident occurred shortly after takeoff, when the aircraft reportedly struck a bird, triggering the engine problem and prompting the emergency response.