AirTrain JFK Service Disruption: Free Buses to Replace Trains Overnight

A partial AirTrain JFK service disruption is scheduled from 11 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, through 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 12.

During the disruption, free shuttle buses will replace AirTrain JFK service between Howard Beach, Lefferts Boulevard and Federal Circle Station.

AirTrain service will continue operating normally between Jamaica Station, Federal Circle Station and all JFK airline terminals.

Passengers traveling to or from John F. Kennedy International Airport are advised to allow additional travel time during the service change.