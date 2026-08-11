Tornado Warning Issued for Jay County, Indiana

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Jay County, Indiana, until 8:45 a.m. EDT Tuesday, as severe thunderstorms move through the area.

The warning indicates radar-detected rotation capable of producing a tornado, with pea-sized hail also possible.

The warned area includes communities near Portland, Bryant and Salamonia, with roughly 4,000 people potentially exposed.

Residents in the warning area should take shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows.

Severe storms are expected across parts of Indiana today, with damaging winds and localized flash flooding also among the threats.