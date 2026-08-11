Thunderstorms Could Delay Flights at Major U.S. Airports, FAA Warns

Thunderstorms could cause flight delays at several major U.S. airports Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s latest traffic report.

Potential disruptions include Philadelphia International Airport, Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago Midway, Chicago O’Hare, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, as well as airports serving New York City and Washington, D.C.

The FAA also warned that low cloud cover could affect operations at airports in Seattle, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Travelers flying through the affected airports should monitor their airline’s latest flight status as weather conditions could lead to delays or schedule changes.