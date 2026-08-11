Unidentified Drones Reported Over Diego Garcia, Raising Security Concerns at Key U.S. Military Base

Reports of unidentified drones flying near Diego Garcia are raising security concerns surrounding one of the most strategically important and remote U.S. military installations.

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed it was aware of the reported sightings but did not provide further details. U.S. military officials also declined to discuss the reported incident or security measures at the base.

The claims originated from an unofficial U.S. Air Force-related social media account, which reported drones near the installation’s fuel storage area and claimed that a daytime curfew had been imposed. Those specific details have not been independently verified.

Diego Garcia, located in the Indian Ocean, has long served as a strategically important hub for U.S. military operations, including deployments of strategic bombers and support for naval operations.

The reported sightings are drawing particular attention because of concerns that long-range or sea-launched drones could threaten remote military installations previously considered difficult to reach.

Authorities have not disclosed the origin of the reported drones or confirmed whether they posed a direct threat to the base.