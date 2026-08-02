Extreme Heat Warning extended through Tuesday for Arizona’s lower deserts

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The National Weather Service has extended the Extreme Heat Warning through Tuesday for Arizona’s lower desert areas, with dangerously hot conditions expected to continue.

Forecast highs are expected to reach:

Sunday–Monday: 111°F to 118°F (44°C–48°C)

(44°C–48°C) Tuesday: 108°F to 113°F (42°C–45°C)

Overnight lows will remain exceptionally warm, ranging from 86°F to 94°F through Monday before easing slightly to 84°F to 93°F on Tuesday. Forecasters note that while temperatures will begin to decline slightly by midweek, humidity levels are expected to increase.

The National Weather Service warns of a high risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration. Residents are urged to:

Stay well hydrated.

Avoid direct sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Use air conditioning whenever possible, as fans alone may not provide sufficient cooling .

. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

In Maricopa County, free transportation to cooling centers is available daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Arizona 211 for those without access to air conditioning.