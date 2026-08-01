CISA warns of surge in cyberattacks targeting U.S. water systems; Iran-linked hackers under scrutiny

WASHINGTON — The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an alert warning of a significant increase in cyberattacks targeting technology used to operate U.S. water and wastewater systems.

According to CISA, cyber threat actors are increasingly targeting programmable logic controllers (PLCs) used by water utilities. In some incidents, hackers changed passwords to lock operators out of systems and disconnected critical devices from networks.

The warning follows reports that more than 30 community water systems in Minnesota were targeted in a coordinated cyberattack. The FBI said water and wastewater utilities in about seven states have reported related incidents, some of which disrupted operations.

U.S. officials are investigating whether Iran-linked hackers were behind the attacks. While authorities said there is no indication that drinking water safety was compromised, several affected systems were temporarily taken offline and had to be manually restored.

Federal officials noted that Iranian-affiliated cyber groups have previously targeted U.S. critical infrastructure, including water facilities, and are urging utilities to strengthen cybersecurity defenses against ongoing threats.