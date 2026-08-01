FIFA abandons plan to sell World Cup stake after global backlash

ZURICH, Switzerland — FIFA has abandoned plans to sell a stake in the FIFA World Cup to private investors after facing widespread opposition from football confederations around the world.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the organization had “listened” to the concerns raised and acknowledged that the proposal had created divisions.

“Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions that are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place,” Infantino said.

The proposal would have created a $20 billion company to manage the commercial rights of the World Cup with backing from private investors. However, it was rejected by several major football confederations, including UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and Concacaf, prompting FIFA to withdraw the plan.