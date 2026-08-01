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KYIV, Ukraine — Missile strikes hit Kyiv as Russia launched a new attack on the Ukrainian capital, according to initial reports..

Video: Missile strikes hit Kyiv as Russia launches attack on Ukraine’s capital https://t.co/MWdyS1xVyn pic.twitter.com/rsVm7zpYAQ — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 1, 2026

Video from the scene shows explosions and the aftermath of the strikes as air raid alerts sounded across the city. Emergency services have been deployed to affected areas while authorities assess the extent of the damage.

Officials have not yet released information on casualties or the full impact of the attack. The situation remains developing.