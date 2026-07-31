Special Weather Statement issued for Palm City, Stuart and Jensen Beach, Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Palm City, Stuart, and Jensen Beach, Florida, until 4:30 p.m. EDT.

A strong thunderstorm moving through the area may produce wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea-sized hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and cause minor tree damage.

Residents are advised to seek shelter indoors, avoid outdoor activities during the storm, and continue monitoring weather updates until conditions improve.