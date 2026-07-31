Italy reinstates border controls with Spain after suspending Schengen rules over Ceuta migration crisis

ROME, Italy — Italy has temporarily suspended the application of the Schengen Agreement with Spain, reinstating border controls in response to the mass migrant influx into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

Italian authorities said the temporary measures are intended to strengthen border security and monitor cross-border travel following the recent migration crisis. The move comes amid growing political pressure across Europe over the handling of irregular migration.

The suspension reinstates checks at the Italy–Spain border for the duration of the emergency measures, while European officials continue discussions on a coordinated response to the situation in Ceuta.