Video: Apartment building fire breaks out in Midvale, Utah

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MIDVALE, Utah — A large fire broke out at an apartment building in Midvale, Utah, prompting a major response from firefighters and emergency crews.

https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS9hYftRMUWwb-7reID/ تضمين معرفة المزيد حول التضمينات↖ الرابط تضمين الرابط تضمين تضمين معرفة المزيد حول التضمينات↖ المحاولة مرة أخرىتحويل إلى رابط

Live video from the scene showed heavy flames and thick smoke engulfing parts of the building as crews worked to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

Authorities have not yet released information on possible injuries, the number of residents displaced, or the cause of the fire. The incident remains ongoing as firefighters continue suppression efforts.