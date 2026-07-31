FBI releases new age-progressed images of murder suspect Thayne Alan Smika

BOULDER, Colo. — The FBI and the Boulder Police Department have released new age-progressed images of Thayne Alan Smika, a fugitive wanted in connection with a 1983 murder in Boulder, Colorado, in hopes that new leads will help locate and arrest him.

Smika is wanted on charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and first-degree murder. Investigators believe he may now be around 67 years old. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

“It is never too late to hold a murder suspect accountable,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Amanda Koldjeski. “The FBI is unwavering in our determination to deliver justice for victims’ families. We will work with Boulder Police to pursue this fugitive until he is found and brought into custody.”

Authorities urge anyone with information about Smika’s whereabouts to contact the FBI or the Boulder Police Department.