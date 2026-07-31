Apple ends iPhone Upgrade Program, introduces new Apple Upgrade leasing option

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple has officially discontinued its long-running iPhone Upgrade Program, replacing it with a new Apple Upgrade leasing option ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone 18 lineup.

The new Apple Upgrade program allows customers to lease an iPhone with the option to upgrade after 12 months, offering an alternative for users who prefer to get a new device every year without purchasing it outright.

Existing members of the iPhone Upgrade Program will be able to transition to one of Apple’s new purchasing options when they upgrade. Customers can also continue to finance an iPhone through the Apple Card, carrier installment plans, or by paying the full purchase price upfront.

The change comes just weeks before Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 series during its annual fall product event.