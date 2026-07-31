Best Buy launches Back-to-School sale with discounts on MacBooks, AirPods and Apple Watch

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Best Buy has kicked off its annual Back-to-School sale, offering discounts on a wide range of Apple products, including MacBook Pro, AirPods Max 2, Apple Watch Series 11, AirTag 2, and the iPhone Air.

Among the biggest offers are $500 off select MacBook Pro models, $100 off the AirPods Max 2, and $99 off Apple Watch Series 11 models. The 256GB iPhone Air is also available with a $100 discount.

Meanwhile, Amazon is matching or offering similar discounts on several Apple products, including the AirTag 2 four-pack, which is on sale for $89, matching its lowest price to date.

The promotions are part of retailers’ back-to-school shopping events and are available for a limited time while supplies last.