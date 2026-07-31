FAA: Thunderstorms could delay flights in Denver, Memphis, Minneapolis and across Florida

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is warning that thunderstorms could cause flight delays on Friday, July 31, at several major U.S. airports, including Denver (DEN), Memphis (MEM) and Minneapolis–St. Paul (MSP), as well as airports across Florida, including Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Miami (MIA) and Orlando (MCO).

The FAA also said low clouds may slow flight operations at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and San Diego International Airport (SAN).

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight information as weather conditions may affect departure and arrival times throughout the day.