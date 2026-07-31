Statement: Ursula von der Leyen calls Ceuta situation “unacceptable,” pledges EU support to Spain

BRUSSELS, Belgium — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has described the situation in Ceuta as “unacceptable,” saying the European Union cannot allow people to enter the bloc without complying with its rules.

Von der Leyen said dangerous border crossings must stop immediately, human smuggling networks must be dismantled, and returns should be carried out swiftly in accordance with EU rules.

She announced that two European commissioners have been tasked with supporting Spain’s response. Commissioner Magnus Brunner will work with Spanish authorities and coordinate additional operational assistance, including through Frontex, while Commissioner Dubravka Šuica is in contact with her Moroccan counterpart.

Von der Leyen added that she is confident the European Union’s close partnership with Morocco will help deliver concrete results.