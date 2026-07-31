Italy issues August 2026 traffic alert as Black Saturdays expected on major roads

ROME, Italy — Italian authorities have warned of a sharp increase in traffic across the country’s national road network during the August holiday travel season, with the heaviest congestion expected on the mornings of Saturday, Aug. 1, and Saturday, Aug. 8.

Both dates have been designated “Black Saturdays”, indicating the highest level of expected traffic due to millions of travelers departing for summer vacations.

The official 2026 traffic calendar also forecasts heavy congestion on several other weekends throughout August, with motorists urged to plan ahead, expect delays, and check road conditions before traveling. Restrictions on heavy vehicles over 7.5 tons will also be in effect on designated dates and times to help ease congestion.