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KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released a video claiming it carried out a strike on Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait, as regional tensions continue to escalate.

Video: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claims strike on Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait https://t.co/ud4VrNAGGW pic.twitter.com/6PtRAjEEc9 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 31, 2026

Iranian military officials said the attack involved drones targeting what they described as strategic facilities at the base. However, Kuwaiti authorities and the United States have not confirmed the claim or reported any damage or casualties.

The authenticity of the video and the extent of any impact could not be independently verified. Further official information is expected as the situation develops.