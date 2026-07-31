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Train service suspended between Plymouth and Gunnislake after train breakdown
PLYMOUTH, England — Train services between Plymouth and Gunnislake have been suspended after the train normally operating the route suffered a mechanical failure and was forced to return to the depot.
Rail operators said no trains will run between Plymouth and Gunnislake until approximately 4:30 p.m. BST, while a replacement train is being sourced.
Passengers are advised to expect disruption and check for the latest travel updates before starting their journeys.