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Train service suspended between Plymouth and Gunnislake after train breakdown

Published: day واحد ago
Train service suspended between Plymouth and Gunnislake after train breakdown

PLYMOUTH, England — Train services between Plymouth and Gunnislake have been suspended after the train normally operating the route suffered a mechanical failure and was forced to return to the depot.

Rail operators said no trains will run between Plymouth and Gunnislake until approximately 4:30 p.m. BST, while a replacement train is being sourced.

Passengers are advised to expect disruption and check for the latest travel updates before starting their journeys.

Published: day واحد ago
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