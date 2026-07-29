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MUĞLA, Turkey — A fast-moving forest fire in Seydikemer, Muğla Province, has spread to the Seydikemer–Fethiye highway, as strong winds continue to fuel the blaze and hamper firefighting efforts.

Video: Turkey: Fast-moving forest fire reaches Seydikemer–Fethiye highway in Muğla https://t.co/7LOdRvNNFx pic.twitter.com/HnGJJzsIYS — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 29, 2026

Videos from the scene show flames and thick smoke approaching the roadway while firefighters battle the rapidly advancing fire under difficult weather conditions.

Emergency crews remain on the scene as authorities work to contain the wildfire. There was no immediate official information on injuries, evacuations, or the extent of the damage.