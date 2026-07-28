News
Dry Weather Expected Through Thursday; Rain Returns Friday Into Saturday
A stretch of dry and comfortable weather is expected to continue through Thursday, providing pleasant conditions across the region.
Forecasters say the quiet weather pattern will begin to change Friday, when rain is expected to return. Showers are forecast to continue into Saturday, with periods of rainfall possible throughout the weekend.
Residents planning outdoor activities later this week should take advantage of the favorable weather through Thursday and keep an eye on updated forecasts as the next round of rain approaches.