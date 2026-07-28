Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Newark, Paterson, and Elizabeth Until 4:00 p.m. EDT

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Newark, Paterson, and Elizabeth, New Jersey, in effect until 4:00 p.m. EDT.

The storm is capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall, creating dangerous conditions across the warned area.

Residents are urged to seek shelter immediately inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Motorists should use extreme caution, as heavy rain may cause reduced visibility, ponding on roadways, and localized flooding.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning means severe weather is occurring or imminent. Residents should monitor official weather updates and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions until the warning expires.