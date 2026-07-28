Ukraine has announced that its forces shot down a rare Russian Forpost-R heavy strike-reconnaissance drone over Russia’s Kursk region using a domestically developed Chaklun-KM interceptor drone.

Video: Ukraine Says It Shot Down Rare Russian Forpost-R Strike Drone Over Kursk Region https://t.co/uM8MKaPdkN pic.twitter.com/5jUxCeQanE — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 28, 2026

According to Ukrainian officials, the interception occurred at an altitude of approximately 4,300 meters (about 14,100 feet).

The Forpost-R is a Russian-produced version of the Israeli IAI Searcher Mk II unmanned aerial vehicle. It is a medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) platform designed for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and precision strike missions. The aircraft is capable of carrying laser-guided KAB-20 bombs.

If confirmed, the interception would mark another example of Ukraine employing indigenous drone technology to challenge Russian unmanned aircraft operating at medium altitudes, an airspace that has traditionally been difficult to contest.

The claim has not been independently verified, and Russian authorities have not immediately commented on the reported incident.