Tornado Warning Continues for Highland County, Virginia Until 3:45 p.m. EDT

The National Weather Service has continued a Tornado Warning for Highland County, Virginia, which remains in effect until 3:45 p.m. EDT.

Residents in the warned area should remain in shelter immediately, as conditions continue to support a dangerous tornado threat. If you are in the warning area, move to the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, and protect yourself from flying debris.

A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been detected by radar or reported by trained spotters, posing an immediate danger to life and property.

In addition to the tornado threat, severe thunderstorms may bring destructive wind gusts, large hail, intense lightning, and torrential rainfall.

Residents should stay alert for updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency officials and remain sheltered until the warning expires or is canceled.