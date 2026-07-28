President Donald Trump arrived at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday to attend the funeral service for Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Video: President Trump Arrives at National Cathedral for Senator Lindsey Graham’s Funeral https://t.co/kfUWnJ4XYw pic.twitter.com/OvKZQJvbZN — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 28, 2026

Video from the scene shows the president arriving at the cathedral alongside other dignitaries gathering to pay their respects.

The funeral is expected to draw current and former government officials, lawmakers, family members, and friends as they honor the longtime South Carolina senator’s life and public service.

Additional details from the service are expected to be released as the ceremony continues.