Special Marine Warning Issued for Florida Waters from Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet Until 3:15 p.m. EDT

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning for the Atlantic coastal waters from Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet, Florida, extending 0 to 20 nautical miles offshore, until 3:15 p.m. EDT.

Boaters in the warned area should be prepared for strong thunderstorms capable of producing dangerous wind gusts, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and rough seas. Conditions can rapidly become hazardous for small vessels.

Mariners are urged to seek safe harbor immediately if possible and avoid navigating through thunderstorms. Those already on the water should wear life jackets and closely monitor the latest marine weather updates until the warning expires.