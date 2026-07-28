Severe Thunderstorm Threat Increasing Across Colorado and Wyoming as SPC Issues Mesoscale Discussion

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued Mesoscale Discussion #1782, warning that thunderstorms developing along the Front Range could pose a near-term hail threat before evolving into a more widespread severe weather event later Tuesday afternoon and evening.

According to the SPC, the discussion covers portions of Colorado, Wyoming, and western Nebraska, where forecasters say the environment is becoming increasingly favorable for severe thunderstorms.

The primary threats include:

Damaging wind gusts of 55 to 70 mph

Large hail up to 1.25 inches in diameter

An increasing risk of widespread severe thunderstorms later in the day

Forecasters estimate a 40% probability that a Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be issued for parts of the region.

Residents across the affected areas are urged to monitor the latest weather forecasts, have multiple ways to receive warnings, and be prepared to take shelter if severe thunderstorms develop.