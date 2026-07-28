Flash Flood Warning Issued for Lehigh and Northampton Counties in Pennsylvania Until 5 PM

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Lehigh County and Northampton County, Pennsylvania, and remains in effect until 5:00 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall has led to rapidly rising water levels, creating the potential for life-threatening flash flooding in low-lying areas, along creeks and streams, and on roadways. Urban areas and locations with poor drainage are especially vulnerable.

Residents are urged to avoid driving through flooded roads, move to higher ground if flooding develops, and follow instructions from local emergency officials. Even a small amount of moving water can sweep vehicles off the road.

Additional heavy rainfall may worsen flooding conditions throughout the afternoon as storms continue to move across eastern Pennsylvania.